DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

Edgar Himel (left) is accused of killing his wife, Penny VanTassel-Himel, in their Palmer Township, Northampton County home

EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County homicide suspect has died behind bars.

Edgar Himel, 81, died Sunday in Northampton County Prison, jail officials said.

They did not say how he died.

Himel was accused of killing his wife, Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, inside their Palmer Township home in July 2019, then fleeing the state.

He was arrested days later in Colorado.

A 911 call from VanTassel-Himel's cell phone reported an emergency at the home the night of her alleged murder, but responding officers did not make contact with anyone there. Her body was found three days later.

