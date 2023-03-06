L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun is getting ready to stand trial in Lehigh County.

Monday was jury selection in the trial of Josef Raszler. We were told early Monday morning jury selection was going to take place behind closed doors, so we won't be able to start our coverage of the trial until opening statements begin, but it's taken more than six years to get to this point, so we wanted to take a look at everything we know about the murder charge against Raszler.

Raszler is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Roof. The prosecution is arguing he shot and killed her in her own driveway in Lower Macungie Township with a homemade air gun in September of 2016. Raszler and Roof both worked at the Allen Organ Company and lived across the street from each other.

The two had a romantic relationship, but investigators said Roof broke it off in 2015. Detectives were able to retrieve around 4,000 text messages sent between the two from April to October of that year. Even though Roof stopped responding to Raszler in July, the texts show Raszler kept messaging her. One of them reads "How many men have you run over before me? It stops here."

When police searched Raszler's home, they found materials in his bedroom to make the air gun, and data on his computer showed he had been searching for the "most powerful air rifle."

We also have some insight into Raszler's possible defense strategy. His attorney may try to say another man who used to work at the company, Michael Horvath, was behind Roof's death. Horvath was found guilty in June of last year of stalking and killing his coworker Holly Grim. Investigators have said the two cases are completely separate.

We covered Michael Horvath's trial as well and, in closing arguments, his attorney tried to pin Holly Grim's death on Josef Raszler, but the judge didn't buy it. In a decision in July of 2021, another judge denied Raszler's attorney the ability to present any evidence from the Horvath trial in his defense in Lehigh County.

We have no word yet when opening statements are going to get underway.