ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man accused of lighting a woman on fire in Allentown earlier this year is headed to trial.
A preliminary hearing was held in Lehigh County court Wednesday for Michael Negron, who is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.
Investigators say that back in February, police officers found a woman running in the area of the 100 block of North 7th Street while her arms and jacket were on fire.
An officer extinguished the flames, and the woman was treated at a hospital.
Police say Negron was later found to be in possession of a gas can and a lighter when he was arrested.