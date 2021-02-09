ALLENTOWN, Pa. -A 36-year-old man has been charged after police in Allentown say he lit a woman on fire Monday.
Officers were on an unrelated call in the 100 block of N. 7th St. Monday when they saw a woman running in the area while on fire shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police say the fire was centered on her jacket and arms, and an officer was able to extinguish the flames.
The woman and officer received burn-related injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and has since been released. The injured officer was treated and released from an area hospital.
Officers from APD’s Center City Bike Unit were able to find and arrest Michael Negron, 36, without further incident. Police say he was in possession of a gas can and lighter at the time of his arrest.
Authorities charged Negron with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.