A man accused of running over and killing a Schuylkill County business owner with a dump truck pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing Friday.

Michael Albert faces five counts, including third-degree murder. As Albert entered the Schuylkill County Courthouse for his hearing, the family of his alleged victim, Mark Boyle, was waiting to see him for the first time in a jumpsuit.

"I was shaken, you know? I'm just in shock still. It was hard," said Christine Boyle, Mark's mother.

Boyle was hoping Albert might express remorse for running over and killing her son with a dump truck on Aug. 2 at Boyle's welding company in West Penn Township, but she left disappointed when he pleaded not guilty.

"That killed my heart. It really crushed my heart. I don't know how he could have did this," said Christine Boyle.

"I just cannot believe that that man pleaded not guilty in this case, but I just want this trial to start quickly and hopefully we can have justice for Mark," said Mark Boyle's cousin, Eric Leiby.

Leiby said it was difficult watching Boyle's wife Elizabeth testify on the stand. She told the judge she saw Albert run over her husband in the dump truck, then get out of the vehicle laughing about what he'd done. She now has to raise her and Mark's two children alone.

"Emma is three years old, and Ava is going to be one next month, and they're going to grow up without their dad," said Christine Boyle.

Albert's attorney argued Boyle's death may have been an accident, and that a jury will have to decide if the crime rises to the level of murder. He also tried to get the "theft of services" charge thrown out, calling it a civil dispute, but the judge overruled him. Leiby said they're all hoping this ends with Albert behind bars forever.

"I just hope that justice is served for this man, and he belongs where he has to be for the rest of his life so he's not a threat to anyone else," said Leiby.

West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner also took the stand Friday, detailing the police response on Aug. 2, and the EMS crews who rushed Boyle to LVHN Carbon Hospital, and then to LVHN Cedar Crest Hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest.

Albert will continue to be held in the Schuylkill County Prison without bond.