EASTON, Pa. – Some admissions came forth Thursday from a man accused of assaulting five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College over the course of a year.

In the trial for 36-year-old Clement Swaby, the prosecution rested Thursday afternoon, making way for the defense. However, the defense didn't present any testimony. Instead, a recorded police interview was played.

Thursday was day three of the trial, following jury selection Monday. Swaby admitted to entering the house of two of his victims through a window, while wielding a knife, according to the prosecution.

The admissions were played out Thursday from a recorded interview, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson. Wilson says Swaby also admitted to threatening the two women inside, repeatedly demanding them to perform sex acts on each other.

The state's attorney says Swaby admitted to the crimes on March 13, 2021, in a recorded interview with the Easton Police Department.

During opening statements on day one of the trial, Wilson described that incident, saying one of the victims pretended to faint at the time. Both victims also began to scream which prompted him to run, Wilson said. On his way out of the room, Swaby allegedly grabbed one of the victim's cellphones, only to leave it in another room in the house.

The state's attorney says Swaby also admitted to stealing a gift card from one of the victim's wallets in the house.

Swaby is accused of assaulting five different female college students in three separate incidents, in their homes, over the course of a year.

He faces numerous charges, including rape.

According to the prosecution, a DNA analysis of sperm found on the rape victim's body was a match with Swaby.

Swaby's lawyer had originally suggested in his opening statement the jury would find enough reasonable doubt to exonerate Swaby.

Closing remarks begin Friday at 8:45 a.m. at the Northampton County Courthouse.