BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County say a man accused of sexually assaulting a child was apprehended in Puerto Rico Wednesday.
Alfred Santiago, 59, is facing 21 charges, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and related offenses, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
The U.S. Marshals, in conjunction with local authorities in Puerto Rico, worked to apprehend Santiago in Puerto Rico, where he has been residing for the past month, the DA's office said. He will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face his charges.
On January 18, a 12-year-old victim reported to Bethlehem Police she was being sexually abused by Santiago since April 2021, according to the news release.
Throughout the investigation, it was determined Santiago sexually abused the victim at her Allentown residence and continued to sexually abuse the victim after moving to her Bethlehem, Northampton County residence, the DA's office said.
Per agreement, both Lehigh County and Northampton County charges will be prosecuted in Northampton County.