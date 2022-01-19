BETHLEHEM TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County have accused an employee for an armored car company of stealing more than $20,000 from the business he worked for.
Court documents said Tuesday Bethlehem Township PD arrested 37-year-old Juan Alejandro Acosta Morales, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, for allegedly stealing $21,788 belonging to Brinks, the armored car company he drove for.
Acosta Morales' duties were to transport the money from an ATM in Norristown to the Brinks facility in Bethlehem Township. Once the money is placed in the ATM by customers, it becomes property of Brinks, documents said.
Between the dates of Aug. 8 and Oct. 4 of 2021, police said Acosta Morales' counts of the cash that was retrieved and delivered by him showed a total shortage.
Acosta Morales was interviewed by the Brinks general manager. He admitted that he had stolen the money and provided a signed a written statement admitting to the theft, court documents said.
Acosta Morales was arraigned Tuesday and is currently being held at the Northampton County Prison, according to court documents.
His bail has been set to $75,000.