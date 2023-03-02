ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Prosecutors provided a first glimpse of the explosive that a Carbon County man was accused of trying to sneak onto a plane at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Marc Muffley had his bags in tow Monday and was supposed to be heading to Florida, but instead of a toothbrush and extra clothes, the TSA found what investigators called an explosive device.

The 41-year-old was arrested and given a first-class seat in federal court on Thursday.

Now, Muffley faces charges of possessing an explosive in an airport and attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

But his his attorney disagrees with the second charge. He explained that Muffley just wanted to light fireworks off at a beach in Florida, and since it was wrapped in plastic and saran wrap, it never would have gone off.

We talked with someone with the Allentown Bomb Squad, who said that's not necessarily true.

"It's a sensitive explosive so it definitely could've," said Chad Ege.

"Its an explosive, you can never be too careful with an explosive. Especially when you're putting it in a confined space like an aircraft," said Ege.

Muffley ultimately admitted to the FBI agent who interviewed him that he knew he was doing something wrong, authorities say.

In fact, he changed his cell phone number after he left the airport, knowing he was in deep water, according to prosecutors, and wanting to avoid being tracked down.

After all, this isn't Muffley's first run-in with the law.

His defense admitted that he uses marijuana and meth regularly and has a warrant out for not paying child support. He also has a rap sheet in Pennsylvania and Florida for minor offenses.

A federal judge denied bail for Muffley, calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community.