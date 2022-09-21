BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in a drug overdose death in Bethlehem in 2020.

Tomas Santos, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Ashley Jarrell, who was found dead in her vehicle in a Wawa parking lot, the Northampton County district attorney said.

Surveillance video shows the 30-year-old woman walk over to Santos' car in the parking lot of the convenience store on East Broad Street the evening before she was found, then return to her car, the DA said.

Cell phone records show texts between Jarrell and Santos about buying drugs, and Santos admitted to giving her three blue pills, investigators say.

He said he texted Jarrell several times after the drug delivery because he had given her three instead of two pills, and he said he knew the pills were fentanyl, the DA said.

Santos was also involved in an overdose death two years prior, in 2018, also involving blue pills with "M" on one side and "30" on the other, officials said.

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced next week.