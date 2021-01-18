N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | When authorities arrested an Allentown man allegedly driving a stolen car that had crashed into a state police cruiser, troopers said they found more than $14,000 in cash and an unconscious woman in the back seat.
Miguel A. Rodriguez, of Hamilton Street, allegedly told Pennsylvania State Police that he had no idea the car in which he was trying to outrun police last week was even stolen. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 32-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $75,000.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 13, Pennsylvania State Police were alerted that Allentown police were chasing a stolen black Honda Civic with a green bumper, according to the criminal complaint. A trooper stationed along Mauch Chunk Road in North Whitehall Township spotted the car driving north. The trooper reported trying to stop the car as it drove east on Levans Road.
The driver, later identified as Rodriguez, allegedly sped up and turned off his headlights. The chase that led police along Routes 329 and 145 saw the driver ignore stop signs and a red light, crossing the center line several times and drifting entirely into the oncoming lane as he tried to negotiate a left curve at Route 329 and Church Street in Whitehall Township, according to court records.
After ignoring a red light at Route 145 and Chestnut Street in Whitehall Township, Rodriguez reportedly crashed into the passenger side of a state police cruiser before driving off the side of the road and coming to rest on the driver’s side of the car.
When troopers took Rodriguez into custody, they reported finding $14,345 in cash. Court records do not indicate why he may have had all that cash.
Authorities said they also found his front-seat passenger – Desirae M. Miller – unconscious in the backseat. Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation. It’s not clear from court records whether Miller was unconscious from the wreck or for some other reason.
In the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Rodriguez allegedly told authorities that he didn’t know the car was stolen and that he was “only driving it for a friend.” He also allegedly admitted running from police and that he had “vaped medical marijuana” earlier in the day.
At the hospital, Miller said Rodriguez had picked her up earlier in Allentown. Police allege they found her in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Catasauqua.
Rodriguez now faces felony counts of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and 17 summary traffic offenses. Miller faces two misdemeanor drug charges.
Neither posted bail and were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await their respective preliminary hearings.