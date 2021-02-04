HANOVER TWP., Pa. | A man being questioned in connection with a domestic incident at a Lehigh County motel is now facing charges for leading police on a chase and damaging two patrol cars.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Christopher L. Mann early Wednesday morning after he crashed his truck into a snowbank following a chase that started at the Red Roof Inn off Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the motel at 1846 Catasauqua Road about 12:40 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. Authorities were told the people involved were near a red pickup truck.
State police arrived to find Mann – clad only in a pair of boxer shorts and socks – standing near his truck, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers directed Mann to sit in his truck with the engine running because of the brisk, winter weather.
The initially cooperative Mann refused to provide details of what happened, and the woman involved refused to cooperate with authorities and would not provide any details, according to state police.
As troopers spoke with the woman, Mann allegedly began pulling out of the parking spot, hitting the side of the patrol car parked behind his truck. He drove east on Catasauqua Road with state police in pursuit. Troopers caught up with Mann on Club Avenue, but he ignored orders to stop and the pursuit continued, according to state police.
On Club Avenue, police allege Mann drove in the opposite lane and ignored a red light at Union Boulevard. He also ignored at least two stop signs.
In the area of Hanover Avenue and North Ulster Street, Mann lost control of his truck and crashed into several parked cars. When a trooper tried to block him in, Mann allegedly crashed into the side of the patrol car and drove west on Hanover Avenue.
Mann reportedly stopped near the intersection with North Kiowa Street, put the truck in reverse and backed into a patrol car, leaving it unable to follow.
During the pursuit, another state trooper spotted Mann driving north on Airport Road and gave chase. Mann allegedly ignored a red light at Airport Road and American Parkway and came to a stop near Lloyd Street, where he again backed into a state police vehicle.
A third state police vehicle joined the chase and managed to force Mann’s truck into a snowbank.
The 49-year-old now faces a laundry list of charges, including four counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault, a single count of fleeing and eluding and 10 summary traffic offenses.
District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned Mann hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000. He was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing after failing to post bail. Court records list Mann’s address as the Red Roof Inn.