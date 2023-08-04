BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A bomb scare threatened to rock Musikfest on opening night. Bethlehem police say they've taken a man into custody after learning that he allegedly planned to build a bomb and use it at Musikfest.

The Bethlehem Police Department says a possible crisis was averted on Friday. Meanwhile, folks looking forward to the 10-day festival all year long now say they have another thing to worry about.

"I think it's just crazy," Shanna Tarboro, who lives right by Musikfest grounds, said. "You know, we just want to have fun and enjoy Musikfest the first night."

"I think it's horrible," said Oscar Tarboro. "Because it comes once a year."

Bethlehem police say through one or more persons' tips, they learned a man, Robert "Bob" Bowen, made statements implying he intended to construct and detonate an improvised explosive at this year's Musikfest. However, they say no specific time or place were given.

Police say they investigated Bowen and were quickly able to link him to several recent incidents in the area, where an unknown man "detonated firework-sized devices." Bowen is now behind bars.

"Honestly, to be quite frank, not surprised," said Jacob Frankenreiter, who lives in Quakertown. "I heard certain stuff happening last year. I was, you know, wasn't shocked if I was to hear something happening this year."

This comes after a shooting at Musikfest last year caused panic in the crowd. A 20-year-old man was shot, but police said he would survive.

"You know, there's a shooting last year and now this," Shanna Tarboro said.

Officials have told 69 News that police are beefing up security this year, thanks in part thanks to that shooting.

Aside from the Bethlehem Police Department, several other agencies were involved, including the Northampton County District Attorney's Office and the Bethlehem Fire Department Bomb Squad.

"They took care of it, and you know, everybody's safe and keep festing," Shanna Tarboro said.

Kassie Hilgert, the president and CEO of Musikfest was also grateful to law enforcement.

"I think we're living in the day and age where you see a threat wherever you go," Hilgert said. "And I think we are very fortunate in the city to have that kind of world-class law enforcement response here."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. At this time, they don't see any threat to the public.