BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Investigators allege an Allentown man sent explicit photos of himself to what he thought was an underage girl and repeatedly asked her to do the same.
Bethlehem police arrested Michael A. Dorward last week at a city park, where he allegedly arranged to meet what he thought would be a 14-year-old girl. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the 43-year-old on child sex offenses, setting bail at $100,000.
On Nov. 19, a Bethlehem police detective began communicating online with Dorward, according to the criminal complaint. Police allege Dorward initiated the communication by messaging the undercover investigator.
The investigator, posing as a teenage girl, asked Dorward’s age and told him more than once that she was 14, according to court papers. Authorities allege Dorward “groomed” the girl, telling her things like she was special to him and that she was his world.
He allegedly asked when her parents would be home and asked about her past sexual experiences. The criminal complaint details the sexually explicit conversations Dorward allegedly had with the girl before asking whether he should send her sexually explicit photos. Police allege he sent the girl two photos.
Dorward made an “overwhelming” number of requests for nude photos of the girl, according to court papers. Police said he eventually arranged to meet the girl at Friendship Park in the 200 block of East North Street on Nov. 20. He reportedly sent her a photo of himself on a bus headed to the park and messaged the girl to let her know he’d arrived.
Police arrested Dorward at East Garrison and High streets. During an interview with police, he allegedly admitted communicating with the undercover officer via Facebook messenger and sending photos of himself.
Dorward, of West Gordon Street, now faces two counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor and single counts of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and criminal use of a communication device, all felonies.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 4.