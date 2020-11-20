ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly slashing at the mother of his children with a knife before threatening her with a handgun.
Allentown police charged Yoiss Fingal with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the alleged January attack inside a North Arch Street apartment. Charges were filed shortly after the incident, but Fingal wasn’t arraigned until Wednesday. It’s not clear from court papers why there was such a delay in his arraignment.
Authorities were dispatched to the 800 block of North Arch Street about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 16 to investigate a report of domestic violence. When police arrived, the victim ran out of the house toward officers, according to the criminal complaint.
She was reportedly bleeding heavily from her left pinky and had “redness” on the right side of her neck, according to police. When asked what happened, she alleged that Fingal had been arguing with her, when he pinned her down and grabbed her by the neck.
After the victim managed to push him away, Fingal grabbed a kitchen knife and swung at her, cutting her finger. He then proceeded to allegedly pulled a handgun, point it at the victim and tell her, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” before putting it backpack.
Police said they found a Sig Sauer P239 handgun in the bag with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.
Along with aggravated assault and strangulation charges, Fingal faces two counts of simple assault and single counts of terroristic threats and harassment. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 30-year-old Wednesday night, setting bail at $75,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10.