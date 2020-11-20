Allentown police car 2020
69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly slashing at the mother of his children with a knife before threatening her with a handgun.

Allentown police charged Yoiss Fingal with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the alleged January attack inside a North Arch Street apartment. Charges were filed shortly after the incident, but Fingal wasn’t arraigned until Wednesday. It’s not clear from court papers why there was such a delay in his arraignment.

Authorities were dispatched to the 800 block of North Arch Street about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 16 to investigate a report of domestic violence. When police arrived, the victim ran out of the house toward officers, according to the criminal complaint.

She was reportedly bleeding heavily from her left pinky and had “redness” on the right side of her neck, according to police. When asked what happened, she alleged that Fingal had been arguing with her, when he pinned her down and grabbed her by the neck.

After the victim managed to push him away, Fingal grabbed a kitchen knife and swung at her, cutting her finger. He then proceeded to allegedly pulled a handgun, point it at the victim and tell her, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” before putting it backpack.

Police said they found a Sig Sauer P239 handgun in the bag with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Along with aggravated assault and strangulation charges, Fingal faces two counts of simple assault and single counts of terroristic threats and harassment. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 30-year-old Wednesday night, setting bail at $75,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.