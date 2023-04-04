L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man who Pennsylvania State Police say assaulted people in retail and grocery stores in Lehigh County has been arrested.

Ogonna Chuwudaalu Ofoma, 30, also had sexually explicit photographs and videos of suspected child pornography on his phone, according to a news release from state police.

State police say the investigation uncovered multiple victims from several municipalities throughout the county.

On December 7, 2022, shortly before 7 p.m., Troopers from PSP Fogelsville Station responded to Wal-Mart, located at 1091 Mill Creek Road, Lower Macungie Township for the report of an indecent assault.

On February 23, 2023, at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 749 North Krocks Road, Lower Macungie Township for the report of an indecent assault.