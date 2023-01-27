PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police have made an arrest after a bank robbery in Northampton County.

Palmer Township Police say Cleon Edwards was taken into custody by the Easton Police Department Friday.

They say he walked into the Santander Bank on William Penn Highway Thursday and demanded cash.

A Good Samaritan followed the getaway vehicle and alerted police. Edwards ran off as officers closed in, but they caught the driver, Jalissa Cummings, according to police.

There was a separate incident at TD Bank on Park Avenue around the same time.

Police say a man tried to use fake information to access an account.

That man is still not in custody.