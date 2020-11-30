WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges in a shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Friday.
Waldemar Medero Cora, 24, was fighting with about a dozen people around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Latest Food Trends, police said.
Video surveillance shows a handgun visible in Medero Cora's hand, and the altercation moves toward the front of the building, which serves as an after-hours club, police said.
During the struggle, Medero Cora's handgun was discharged and shot into a vehicle with a crowd of people nearby, court documents say.
Medero Cora, of York, then fled the scene.
Court paperwork does not say if anyone was hit by the gunfire, but Whitehall police said Friday two people were injured. They were in stable condition, at last check, but police did not comment on the nature of their injuries.
Medero Cora was arraigned Sunday on charges of reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a gun, due to a 2018 felony aggravated assault conviction, police said.
He is in Lehigh County Jail, unable to post 10% of $50,000 bail.