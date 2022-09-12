ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault and robbery in downtown Allentown.

The strong arm robbery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seventh Street, police said Monday.

Officers found a man with minor injuries who said he was assaulted and robbed.

The victim gave police a description of the robber, and officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him, police said.

Jordan Swanson, 29, with no current address, was charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.