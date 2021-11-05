ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing drug and firearm charges after a raid in Allentown.
James Rodriguez, 46, was arrested after Allentown police executed a search warrant around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Eighth Street, police said.
Detectives found heroin, marijuana and pills, as well as packaging material, scales, cash and three loaded guns, authorities said.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with person not to possess, use, manufacture or sell firearms; possession with intent to deliver; simple possession; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed in Lehigh County on $75,000 bail, according to online court records.