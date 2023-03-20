PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Police say they have figured out who was setting off explosions in a Northampton County borough over the last several months.

Slate Belt Regional police responded to the most recent blast around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of E. Laurel Avenue in Pen Argyl.

Officers did not find any suspects, but noted they have received numerous similar complaints in Pen Argyl over the last several months.

Several neighbors said the Saturday morning blast shook their houses, said the Northampton County district attorney.

Authorities continued the investigation Sunday, and after reviewing surveillance video, they linked two suspects to the explosions.

Joseph Zanette, 57, and Justin Taylor, 32, were seen walking on N. Westbrook Avenue, with Taylor carrying a large cylindrical tube used to shoot off aerial and mortar shells, the DA said.

They go behind a house and shortly after, three loud explosions are heard, authorities say.

Police executed search warrants at multiple houses in Pen Argyl and found a large amount of illegal display fireworks, which are considered explosives and are not allowed under federal law, Slate Belt Regional police said.

They found mortar cakes, bottle rockets, roman candles and more explosive materials, the DA said.

Law enforcement officers, including the bomb squad, were seen Sunday night taking boxes out of a home in the area of Route 512 and S. Westbrook Avenue and loading them into an unmarked truck.

Zanette got home while police were searching his S. Westbrook Avenue home, and he admitted to setting off the explosions with Taylor, police said. He said he had been drinking when he caused the blasts.

Police have an arrest warrant out for Taylor.

Both are facing charges of arson, possession of explosive material, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

Zanette is in Northampton County Prison on $125,000 bail.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the ATF, the Bethlehem City bomb squad, police from Bangor, Bushkill Township and Washington Township and several EMS and fire departments.