EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County say a Philadelphia man was involved in a drug trafficking operation in Easton.

Raymond Warren, 42, is facing multiple charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

In December 2022, members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force began an investigation into the drug trafficking operation of Warren, of the 300 block of W. Wilkes Barre Street in Easton, the DA's office said.

During the investigation, multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine were made from Warren, according to the DA's office.

Members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, Easton Special Response Unit, and Easton Vice Unit, executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Warren’s residence.

The DA's office says officers detained Warren on scene and seized 116 grams of methamphetamine, 134 fentanyl pills, 2 ounces of cocaine and 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 8 ounces of weed, and 36 Oxycodone pills for a street value of $33,520.

A large amount of cash, a handgun, a heat sealer, and multiple digital scales with residue were also seized at the residence, the DA's office said.

“Today was an extraordinary success by the Northampton County Drug Task Force and the Easton Vice Unit. Their diligent efforts allowed us to locate this defendant and remove thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal and potential deadly drugs from our neighborhoods. This is yet another drug dealer removed from our streets, and hopefully more lives saved, due to the hard work of our police departments and our task force,” District Attorney Terry Houck said.

Warren was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Richard Yetter. Bail was set at $100,000 and he is currently incarcerated in Northampton County Prison.