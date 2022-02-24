ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 48-year-old Allentown man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed another man in the city early Thursday morning.
Loron Irving is charged with first-degree homicide, a felony, and person not to possess a firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney and Allentown Police.
Irving is awaiting arraignment at Lehigh County Central Booking.
Allentown Police were called to a reported shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Big Woody’s restaurant at 1302 Hanover Avenue.
The victim, identified as Anthony Rodgers, of Allentown, died at the scene, police said. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Officers arrived and found Rodgers dead in the parking lot.
Prior to the shooting, video surveillance showed Irving and Rodgers involved in a dispute, authorities said. During the argument, an investigation determined Irving pulled out a handgun and shot Rodgers, police said. Irving then ran away from the scene, according to police.
The investigation was conducted by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.