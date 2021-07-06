PALMER TWP., Pa. | Palmer Township Police Department reported they were dispatched to the TD Bank on Park Avenue for a bank robbery on Monday, July 5, 2021, with a man demanding and receiving money from the bank teller.
Police reports say there was no weapon displayed at the scene, and there was no threat of a weapon.
Official reports say that a man entered a vehicle as a passenger after committing the robbery, and left the mall parking lot behind the bank.
Palmer Police say they located the vehicle after the robbery parked at the gas pumps at John G’s Sales and Service on Rte. 248, a short distance from the bank.
The vehicle was observed to be occupied with a female driver, and a male passenger who fit the description of the man who committed the robbery, police say.
The man supposedly exited the passenger side and then got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, after the woman had exited to the area of the gas pumps. He attempted to leave in his car, and struck a parked car in the lot of John G’s Sales and Service on his way out, police say.
The man was taken into custody after refusing police verbal commands, police said, resulting in him being tased.
Wilson Borough Police Department say they also responded and assisted in taking the man into custody.
The man was later identified as Whitney L. Williams Jr., 36, from Maryland. The following investigation found that Williams Jr. was also allegedly the male inside the TD Bank, police indicate.
Money from the TD Bank was supposedly found in the glove compartment of the vehicle, after a search warrant was obtained, according to police reports.
Williams Jr. was taken to the hospital where he was treated due to the taser. He was released to police custody after being treated and released, reports say.
Charges were filed on Williams Jr., which included robbery, theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and the corruption of minors, according to law enforcement.
Williams Jr. was taken to Northampton County Central Booking for arraignment, officials say.
Williams Jr. was also found to have an active warrant for another TD Bank robbery that reportedly occurred on Friday July 2, from the Prince Georges County Police Department, Maryland.
The female driver assisting Williams Jr. was found to be a 17-year-old from the Washington D.C. area. Investigation at this time indicates the female was not involved in the bank robbery, police reported.
The juvenile was turned over to custody of Northampton County Children and Youth after a family member was contacted. She is awaiting a family member to pick her up, officials say.