ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man being taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend added to his legal woes by allegedly assaulting two police officers.
Allentown police charged Ismael S. Santana with assault and resisting arrest in connection with a domestic incident Saturday afternoon at his Spring Garden Street home. And he faces another assault charge for allegedly striking an officer hours after his arrest.
Authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic dispute, according to the criminal complaint filed against Santana.
Officers said the victim – described as visibly upset – was very reluctant to speak with them. She reported that Santana, her boyfriend, “forcefully pushed her on the ground,” according to court records.
The victim told police that she believed Santana was angry because she stepped out of the house. When asked if he assaulted her, the victim said she couldn’t recall. But officers said they observed injuries, including swelling on the right side of her face, swelling above her left eye, bleeding scratches on her left forearm and a scraped elbow.
While officers spoke with the victim, a paramedic alerted them that a man was trying to get into the ambulance parked out front. Police found Santana and tried to take him into custody, prompting him to pull away from officers. After a brief struggle, officers were finally able to handcuff Santana.
As they tried placing him in a patrol vehicle, Santana allegedly head butted one officer and “forcefully kicked” another in the leg.
Later that night at police headquarters, Santana allegedly refused to cooperate and be handcuffed after taken out of a holding cell. Authorities allege his elbowed and punched an officer in the chest. The officer sustained a minor injury.
Police charged Santana with three felony counts of aggravated assault along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault, false identification to police and marijuana possession and a summary count of harassment.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 28-year-old Sunday on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await his preliminary hearings.