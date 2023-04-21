EASTON, Pa. - Neighbors in Easton are relieved by an arrest, but still shaken by the shootout that sent bullets flying through homes and cars earlier this week. One man is in custody, as police are on the hunt for whoever else was involved.

The Easton Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kaleil Woody-Johnson early Friday morning and collected more evidence at his home. Officers also took another person there in for questioning.

"One whizzed by him and his wife," said Mark Calafatello. Calafatello received a startling message from his tenants: his house was one of two struck by bullets in Monday's early evening shootout.

No one was injured, but three cars were also hit.

Calafatello says if it were just a couple of hours earlier, there could have been children and parents at the bus stop there at the corner of South Sixth and Ferry streets.

"I'll be following it to see what happens when it hits the courts and hope that people involved in wild west shootouts in residential neighborhoods are put in jail," said Calafatello.

"Frankly, in the midst of all these gunshots, it's a miracle nobody was actually struck by gunfire," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

Early Friday morning, Easton Police's Special Response Unit arrested Woody-Johnson at his home on West Berwick Street.

Woody-Johnson is facing three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and a count of person not to possess a firearm.

The District Attorney says officers took extra precaution because of the seriousness of the charges and suspected gang activity.

"The good thing about Easton is that they're trained for this because this was a problem one time, years ago, and if this is an issue, now, it won't be an issue for long. In fact, it's probably already in the process of being dismantled, if it exists at all," said Houck.

As for Calafatello's house, the losses are under his insurance minimum.

"It's not catastrophic damage, but it still has a financial impact, and as of right now there's no support for it from anywhere. So, it's going to be out of pocket by me as the landlord," said Calafatello. "The people that are arrested and convicted should be responsible to cover the losses of the victims."

Houck says there were four adults and four children at Woody-Johnson's home when he was arrested.

He's being held without bail.