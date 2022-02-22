ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police said a man was arrested and charged after a shooting Monday at an Allentown park.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said in a Facebook Live video that police arrested Carlos Medina, 25, of Allentown Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting at Cedar Beach Park Monday.
Officers responded to the park for shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
Shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.
"It is unacceptable to me that in a public park that type of incident would occur, where children were playing, where families were, where kids were just playing basketball on the park," Roca said in his video. "It's clear that we have to come together and say no to the violence and we're going to do this in collaborative ways."
Roca said there are ongoing initiatives with nonprofits and other community organizations to help stop violence in the city.
Medina has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace, recklessly endangering and disorderly conduct.