PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father several times is behind bars in Northampton County.

Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr. is behind bars on $1 million bail after being captured late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 29-year-old was charged with attempted homicide in the stabbing of his father in Palmer Township, authorities say.

The 60-year-old father was found with multiple stab wounds around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the porch of a home in the 900 block of Mine Lane Road. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Rizzolino Jr. fled the scene on Saturday night, possibly in a 2011 grey Nissan Altima with Florida registration. According to authorities, his last known address is in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Police say he was located parked along a river in Upper Mount Bethel where he was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rizzolino is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He's awaiting a preliminary hearing.