EMMAUS, Pa. - A Coopersburg man is facing charges for an incident involving a gun in Emmaus.
Police responded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 500 block of Broad Street after an open 911 call with a man in the background saying, "go away," authorities said.
The apartment door was open, and police found 35-year-old Michael Sharrer, who was drunk, inside with a loaded gun in his waistband, according to police paperwork.
Another man and woman inside refused to talk to police.
A fourth person, whom police called the victim, told police he had heard yelling outside of his apartment and opened the door to find the other three arguing, court documents say.
Sharrer was agitated and pacing back and forth, so the man let the other two into his apartment, police say.
Two minutes later, the victim said he heard banging on the apartment door and what sounded like someone trying to break down the door, so he went to get his handgun, the paperwork says.
The woman then opened the door and Sharrer came into the apartment, pointing his gun at the victim, who was holding his 6-month-old child, and the other man, the victim alleges.
After a few moments, Sharrer holstered his gun, and that's when police arrived on scene, the court documents say.
Sharrer, of Coopersburg, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, trespassing, public drunkenness and criminal mischief. He was released on 10% of $15,000 bail.
Police did not say if the victim knew Sharrer or the other two people involved.