WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man has been charged in a double shooting at a park in Whitehall Township.

Rami Abouloh, 41, called 911 after the Tuesday evening gunfire and admitted to fatally shooting a 35-year-old woman and injuring a man, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman, identified in police paperwork as Patricia White, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting at the West Catasauqua Playground.

The man was treated for injuries to his chest and arm, police say.

Abouloh called 911 around 7:15 p.m., shortly after the 6:50 p.m. shooting, and told emergency dispatchers that his wife was in the park with a man and that he shot them, the affidavit says.

He told dispatchers he wanted police to come get him at his home on E. Hamilton Street in Allentown, and that the gun was loaded inside a cabinet. He said three children were also inside, authorities say.

An Allentown officer went to the home and Abouloh, who was still on the phone with 911 dispatchers, came outside and was taken into custody.

He uttered, "that's what happens when you cheat," as he was being arrested, police said in the affidavit.

The three children inside were not hurt.

Investigators found a semi-automatic gun with a magazine next to it inside of a closet, and they also found Abouloh's grey Toyota Camry out front, which witnesses reported seeing flee the scene, police say.

Several people at the park told 69 News they heard six to eight gunshots. Police had taped off a large part of the parking lot, where they were focused on a dark-colored SUV.

Abouloh was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, online court records show.

He's behind bars in Lehigh County Jail, as there is no bail available on homicide charges.