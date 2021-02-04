ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly accosting staff and causing a general ruckus at St. Luke’s Allentown campus.
Allentown police charged David Sanchez with one count of aggravated assault and two counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 24 incident in the emergency room at 1736 Hamilton St.
An Allentown police officer was parked outside the ER about 7:30 p.m. doing paperwork, when a nurse ran outside yelling for help, according to the criminal complaint against Sanchez. The officer ran inside to find security had Sanchez pushed against a wall in the ER waiting room.
Authorities allege Sanchez struggled with the officer trying to take him into custody. Officers eventually grabbed each of Sanchez’s limbs to walk him to a waiting police van for the drive to police headquarters.
A nurse’s aide told police that she was observing Sanchez that night. When he was told that it was time to leave the hospital, he became “very excited” before bear hugging the woman and kissing her cheek, according to court records.
He proceeded to walk back into his room, take off his clothes and walk back into the hallway before getting dressed.
Sanchez then approached a nurse and tried to shake his hand “in an aggressive manner,” according to records. When the nurse backed away, Sanchez bear hugged and kissed him, too. When told to leave the ER, an irate Sanchez allegedly hit the nurse with a bag of clothes and “squared up” to fight.
A security guard intervened and began escorting Sanchez from the building. On his way out, Sanchez began pushing random items onto the floor and became physical with security before being pushed against a wall.
District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 36-year-old the following day, setting bail at $25,000. Sanchez, of West Court Street was released from custody last week after a bondsman posted $25,000 bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.