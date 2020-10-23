ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man faces gun and endangerment charges after allegedly firing a shot Thursday evening in the parking lot a city apartment complex.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lehigh Street about 6:15 p.m. to investigate a shots-fired report. When officers arrived, they were directed to a man later identified as Isaiah T. Brown standing in a Lawrence Court parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities allege Brown ran once officers tried to stop him, tossing a gun as he ran, according to court papers. Once captured, Brown alleged admitted to having a gun.
Police allege the 27-year-old admitted pointing the gun at the victim and his passenger, firing a shot. Authorities noted the shot was fired in a housing complex at a time when many people were home.
Brown, of West Union Street, now faces a single felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and single counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Brown early Friday morning, setting bail at $75,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.