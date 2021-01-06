EASTON, Pa. | An Easton man is facing child endangerment charges after police reportedly found a young boy in his care roaming the streets alone late Tuesday night.
Easton police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Butler Street about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an 8-year-old boy wandering the streets by himself, according to the criminal complaint lodged against William Francis. Officers said the boy was barefoot and without a jacket in the 37-degree night.
Officers spoke with Francis at his apartment in the 1200 block of Jackson Street, which appears to be about 10 blocks away from where the boy was found. It’s not clear from court records the boy’s relationship to Francis other than he was in the man’s care. It’s also not clear whether the boy had left the Jackson Street apartment.
When police spoke with Francis, he allegedly admitted that he knew the boy had left but could not say when, according to court records. Police said he also failed to alert authorities that the boy was missing.
Police charged the 35-year-old with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned him Thursday morning, releasing from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 19.