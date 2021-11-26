WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It all started on Route 22 - two vehicles involved in some sort of road rage incident that continued to the intersection of Third and Grape Streets in Whitehall Township. That's where a young child ended up being shot.
Authorities say they got the call about a shooting in progress just before 6 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, Whitehall Police say inside one of the two cars involved, they found a juvenile - that they're only saying is under the age of 13 - who had been shot.
The child was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
The suspect is 18-year-old Christopher Lee Bencosme. Authorities say he was the one who pulled the trigger.
He faces felony charges of aggravated assault and five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. He's also charged with five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
Authorities aren't releasing any information about the other driver. They also haven't said exactly what happened that led up to the shooting.
Right now, they are only identifying Bencosme as the one being charged, and they are confirming that the child involved is expected to be OK.