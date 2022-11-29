UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police have released the name of the man who prompted a manhunt in part of Lehigh County on Monday.

Sampson Nyawkun, 21, is facing charges of fleeing or eluding officers, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and drug offenses, state police say.

Around 12:15 p.m., a trooper tried to stop Nyawkun's car on Interstate 78 in Upper Saucon Township for a vehicle violation, but he took off and police gave chase, officials said.

Police used a pursuit intervention technique, and Nyawkun crashed at Pike Avenue and Vera Cruz Road/Oakhurst Drive, troopers said. He then ran off on foot into the woods nearby, leaving a female passenger in the car, police said.

That prompted homes and businesses, including the 69 News studios, near East Rock Road in Salisbury Township to be locked down, as several police departments searched for the man up South Mountain.

A little while later, multiple drivers, including 69 News reporter Dayne Marae, called police to report the man on the side of I-78 flagging down drivers.

Police picked him up shortly before 2 p.m. just a few miles east of where the situation started.

Nyawkun was arraigned on $5,000 bail.

No one was hurt.