HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police arrested and charged a truck driver after an alleged hit-and-run involving a traffic flagger.
Hellertown police say it happened on September 28 just after 4 p.m. as construction crews were working in the Water Street Bridge area.
A truck pulling a trailer was driving through the area and was directed by a traffic flagger to stop, police said.
The driver disregarded the flagger's direction, turned left onto Water Street and hit the flagger with the front passenger's side, police said. The truck then kept driving and left the scene, authorities said.
After talking to witnesses at the scene, officers summoned the driver to return to the scene and took him into custody.
Christopher Weaver, 26, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, police said. He was released on $8,000 unsecured bail.
The flagger was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Police did not comment on the severity of injuries or the person's condition.