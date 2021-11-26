WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County have charged an 18-year-old man after a juvenile inside a vehicle was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon.
Whitehall Police patrol units were dispatched for a shooting in progress at Third Street and Grape Street Thursday shortly before 6 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
The shots were fired as a result of an incident that first started on Route 22, police said. During the incident, a juvenile passenger was hit by gunfire inside one of the involved vehicles, according to township police.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
After an investigation, township police charged Christopher Lee Bencosme, 18, of Allentown, with aggravated assault and five counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, all felonies. He also faces five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.