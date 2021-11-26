whitehall 3rd and grape.jpg

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County have charged an 18-year-old man after a juvenile inside a vehicle was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon.

Whitehall Police patrol units were dispatched for a shooting in progress at Third Street and Grape Street Thursday shortly before 6 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

The shots were fired as a result of an incident that first started on Route 22, police said. During the incident, a juvenile passenger was hit by gunfire inside one of the involved vehicles, according to township police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

After an investigation, township police charged Christopher Lee Bencosme, 18, of Allentown, with aggravated assault and five counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, all felonies. He also faces five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.