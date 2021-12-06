L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges after police found him growing pot inside his Lower Nazareth Township home, authorities say.
Officers were called Saturday evening to the home of Justin Hutson, 28, who was incoherent while detoxing from a methamphetamine overdose the night before, according to a news release from the county district attorney.
While at the home, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found a large, black canvas indoor greenhouse with cannabis plants, the DA said. Officers also found packaging boxes, small baggies, USPS shipping labels and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators also found several firearms, including a few ghost guns, in a safe in Hutson's rooms. All but one of the guns had no registered owner or serial number, authorities said.
Hutson was arraigned Monday on drug charges as well as person not to possess a firearm, as Hutson was previously convicted of felony burglary and felony theft.
DA Terry Houck commended Colonial Regional police in the investigation.
“Not only did they discover a drug-selling operation, but untraceable guns were recovered that, if put in circulation, could have had disastrous results," he said in a statement.
Hutson is behind bars on $150,000 bail.