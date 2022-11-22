ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 57-year-old man has been charged after authorities served a search warrant at his home in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.

Ernesto Orta is charged with possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms – convicted, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence at the 600 block of North Sixth Street around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from city police.

In addition to suspected quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, a loaded firearm was recovered, police said.