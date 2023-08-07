BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man who said he wanted to construct and detonate an explosive device at or in the area of Musikfest has been charged, according to a news release from the Bethlehem Police Department.

Robert Bowen Jr., 52, is charged with weapons of mass destruction, prohibited offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to city police.

City police arrested Bowen Friday. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, city police said.

The results of the investigation would not have been possible, police say, without the information passed onto the department from community members. The Bethlehem Police Department said it encourages anyone to report suspicious or unusual behavior by calling 911.

The investigation began after police learned that Bowen had made statements about wanting to construct and detonate an explosive device at or in the area of Musikfest, according to the news release.

During a search of the home where Bowen was residing, police recovered small explosive devices, material related to the manufacture of the devices, an improvised firearm, and controlled substances and related paraphernalia, according to city police.

Police say the criminal complaint is sealed by court order and will be released at a later time.