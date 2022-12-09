BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars.
It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane.
Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
Garcia's girlfriend told police she saw a group of men assault Garcia, and confirmed that Garcia fired a shot at the men, according to court paperwork.
When police arrived they say they found Garcia hiding in a bedroom of a home.
They say Garcia admitted to the shooting.
He is now facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide.