BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars.

It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane.

Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Garcia's girlfriend told police she saw a group of men assault Garcia, and confirmed that Garcia fired a shot at the men, according to court paperwork.

When police arrived they say they found Garcia hiding in a bedroom of a home.

They say Garcia admitted to the shooting.

He is now facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide.