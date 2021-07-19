FORKS TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges after police say he opened fire on a restaurant while several people, including his ex-girlfriend, were inside.
Noah Johnson, 24, is accused of firing several shots into his ex-girlfriend's home, then firing into Big Woody's Sports Bar and Grill in Forks Township around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police paperwork.
The incident started at Big Woody's earlier in the evening when Johnson and a friend got into a fight with Johnson's ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, police said.
Johnson and the friend left, and flashed a gun as they did, the boyfriend told police.
Johnson and the friend then drove by his ex-girlfriend's house on Dewalt Drive in the township, and Johnson fired several rounds at the home, authorities say.
Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired, but didn't find the gunfire damage until after interviewing Johnson's ex-girlfriend after the Big Woody's shooting.
After driving by the woman's home, Johnson and his friend were driving separate vehicles on their way to the friend's house, when Johnson drove by Big Woody's, then turned around to drive by again, according to court records. As he drove by on Sullivan Trail, he fired several shots from the vehicle at the restaurant, according to court records.
Several patrons and employees were inside at the time, including Johnson's ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. No one was hurt, but the restaurant and a vehicle in the parking lot were damaged, police said.
Johnson, of Easton, is facing charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure; 12 counts of reckless endangerment; possessing an instrument of crime; and 3 counts of criminal mischief.
He's being held in Northampton County Prison on $1 million bail.