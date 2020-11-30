WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges after an hours-long police incident Saturday night.
State police were first called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9000 block of North Loop Road in Washington Township for the report of a stabbing, police said in a news release.
Troopers found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
After the stabbing, the suspect, 54-year-old Larry Keiser, had gone back to his nearby residence, police said.
He refused to exit, so the Special Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter around his home. Police remained on scene for several hours until Keiser eventually left his home without incident, authorities said.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a count of simple assault. He was jailed on 10% of $25,000 bail.
Police did not comment on a motive for the stabbing.