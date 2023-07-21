ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are behind bars following a 6-month drug investigation in Allentown. One of the accused is also charged with homicide and gun charges in Puerto Rico.

On Friday, District Attorney Jim Martin announced the arrests of Victor Castillo-Guerrero and Victoria Maria Aromi, both of West Walnut Street in Allentown.

Castillo-Guerrero, 33 and Aromi, 27 were each charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy, both felonies; and simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

A release from the DA's Office writes that Castillo-Guerrero is also charged as a Fugitive from Justice for homicide and gun charges in Puerto Rico.

Items recovered from the West Walnut Street home include 300 grams of purple fentanyl; a Glock .40-caliber handgun; a kilogram drug press and $2,560 in cash, the DA's Office reports.

Castillo-Guerrero is in Lehigh County Jail under $250,000 bail and Aromi’s bail is $20,000 unsecured.