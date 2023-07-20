EASTON, Pa. - A man was arrested on drug charges after an early-morning raid in Easton.

Albert Gayle, 50, was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home in the 1800 block of Freemansburg Avenue, city police said in a news release.

The police department's vice and special response units, as well as Wilson police and the county drug task force carried out a search warrant at the home around 6 a.m.

They found about $68,000 worth of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, drug sale paraphernalia and cash, police said.

Gayle is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device, possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He may face additional charges after police investigate who owns the gun.