ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a serious crash on Route 22 in September 2019.
Alfredo Delgado Jr., 42, is accused of driving drunk when he crashed his high-end sports car into the back of a truck on Route 22 near Airport Road, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Thursday.
Delgado was going at least 117 miles per hour in his McLaren 720S at the time of the crash, around 3:30 a.m. on September 19, authorities allege.
His passenger was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures and lacerations, the DA's office said.
That passenger filed a lawsuit about a month after the crash against Delgado and two clubs, alleging they continued to serve Delgado alcohol despite the fact that he was visibly intoxicated.
Delgado, of North Whitehall Township, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and traffic offenses, the DA said.