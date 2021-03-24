PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man charged in a violent home invasion in the Slate Belt two years ago is getting locked up for a long time.
Kevin Campbell was sentenced Wednesday to 6.5 to 13 years in prison on robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Investigators say back in 2019 Campbell and Hezekiah Moore broke into a home in Plainfield Township and shot a man twice in the leg. The pair then allegedly stole the man's safe.
Campbell was later arrested in North Carolina.
Moore was also charged as his accomplice.