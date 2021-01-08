ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges in a New Year's Day crash that left a young woman and her infant son dead.
Lazarus Roldan, 31, is facing two felony counts of accidents involving death, and other charges, including failing to render aid and notify police after an accident, announced the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Friday.
Investigators say Roldan was driving south on South Eighth Street around 2:45 a.m. on January 1 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit an oncoming car.
An off-duty state trooper happened upon the crash shortly after and briefly spoke with Roldan, who then fled the scene, the district attorney's office said in a news release.
The other vehicle had four people in it, two of which later died of their injuries. Kisha Cora, 22, died shortly after the crash, and her 1-year-old son, Aecheiel, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, authorities said.
Roldan surrendered to authorities and is behind bars in Lehigh County Jail on $50,000 bail, the district attorney said.
The crash is still under investigation.