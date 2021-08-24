ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 21-year-old Allentown man is being charged in a robbery that ended with the death of a Bethlehem man.
Giavoni Riviello is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, both first-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Around 8:54 p.m. Aug. 2, Allentown police responded to the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Hanson Gordon of Bethlehem with multiple gunshot wounds, the DA's office said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was subsequently ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner. Homicide is defined as death at the hands of another.
An investigation revealed that Riviello and others had conspired to commit a robbery during a drug deal, the DA's office said. The plan was to bring a dealer to the area with several pounds of marijuana, and Gordon and others planned to rob the man, according to the news release.
After the drug dealer arrived at the location, Gordon drew and pointed a firearm and commanded the drug dealer to surrender the marijuana, according to the DA's office. Following a struggle, Gordon was disarmed by the target of the robbery and was shot and killed with his own gun, the DA's office said.
Riviello is currently in Lehigh County Jail on unrelated charges. It is expected a complaint will be filed Tuesday evening and he will be arraigned through Central Booking, the DA's office said.
The name of the man Gordon and Riviello planned to rob will not be released. The DA's office said he will not face criminal charges in connection with Gordon’s death because the investigation has determined that he acted in self-defense.
He cannot be charged with respect to the possession or possession with intent to deliver marijuana, because by the time the police arrived there was no longer any marijuana on scene and therefore the charges cannot be proven, according to the DA's office.