WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun then hitting her with it at a restaurant in Northampton County.

Kendall Brantley, 48, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and more in the incident Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., state police say.

Brantley, of Easton, was fighting with a co-worker at The Iron Mule restaurant on Route 611 in Williams Township when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, police say. He then hit the 45-year-old woman with the gun, and ran away.

The woman did not need medical treatment, and Brantley was later arrested.

He's behind bars on $100,000 bail, police say.